Taco Bell Offering New Burrito Stuffed With Spicy Pop Rocks

We are all living in 2017. Taco Bell is living in 2027.

The chain has just introduced a new item they’ll be testing, the Firecracker Burrito. Already we’re interested, but in case you’re not, the Firecracker Burrito’s specialty, it’s pièce de résistance, is the little packet of Tabasco-infused POP ROCKS that are meant to be sprinkled on top!

The burrito comes in two flavors, cheesy and spicy. Both are full of rice, cheese, beef, and red tortilla strips and are wrapped in a red tortilla, although the spicy version comes with a chipotle sauce.

So far, the Firecracker Burrito is only being tested at four location in Santa Ana, California, but hopefully it tests well and makes its way to Texas soon!

