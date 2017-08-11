Starbucks Made a Huge Pumpkin Spice Announcement Because of Course They Did

While it’s still summer and the Texas heat reminds us so every time we walk outside, nothing spells the end of summer like brands launching their fall products. The first reminder of fall around the corner is Starbucks’ latest announcement. Yep, it’s that time of the year again folks. Pumpkin spice time. In typical Starbucks fashion, the coffee chain made a huge pumpkin spice announcement in midst of summer because who else would do that?

We could probably all agree the pumpkin spice craze had gotten out of hand a couple times, but let’s remember it was Starbucks who started this with their pumpkin spice latte.

The latest scoop in coffee news? Starbucks is rolling out a ready-to-drink version of their Pumpkin Spice Latte in a container, which is great for those who don’t want to wait in lines for their drinks to be made. The drink will be available in grocery stores later this month.

According to Starbucks, the beverage consists of “high-quality arabica coffee with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove spices, and creamy milk.” The drink will be iced for those cold coffee lovers out there, and comes in a 14-fluid-ounce bottle for $2.79.

Additionally, Starbucks is releasing Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee, so you can brew your own at home. Sounds like PSL (Pumpkin Spice Latte) season will be bigger this year!