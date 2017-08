It’s a Lost 80’s Wang Chung Wednesday on Jack FM!

Listen ALL-DAY Wednesday for your chance to win a pair to tickets to see Lost 80’s Live September 11th at Starplex!

Plus you will get to meet Wang Chung at the show!

Keep your radio tuned to 100.3 Jack FM ALL-DAY LONG, and when you hear the cue to call give us a call at 214 or 817 787-1003 for your chance to win.

Tickets are on sale now right HERE.

Or you can listen to 100.3 Jack FM on Wednesday for your chance to win!