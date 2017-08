Friday, August 11

Tomorrow (Saturday, August 12th) is National Vinyl Day! ┬áNow, CDs had outpaced Vinyl in sales by 1988, so we’ve got 9 singles from the ’80s Vinyl era, ’80-’88!

J. Geils Band-Centrefold

Blondie-Call Me

Queen-Another One Bites The Dust

Irena Cara-Flashdance

Polie-Every Breath You Take

Diana Ross & Lionel Richie-Endless Love

Survivor-Eye Of The Tiger

Kim Carnes-Bette Davis Eyes

Olivia Newton-John-Physical