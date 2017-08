It’s an epic battle between the two worst haircuts in the world. Donald Trump VS Kim Jong-Un!

Ladies and gents, we give you the ultimate hair swap! Redditor Gallowboob has taken the straw-like yellow locks of President Trump and swapped them with the “butt cut” of Kim Jong-Un. Actually, this hair swap might be an improvement for both political figures.

While we wouldn’t suggest that President Trump run out and get the North Korea look, well would suggest maybe an update.