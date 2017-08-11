Couple Busted For Having Sex At Wisconsin State Fair

August 11, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: Public Sex, Wisconsin State Fair
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Desiree Anderson and Robert Beasley decided to bump uglies at the Wisconsin State Fair in the stands of the coliseum, which is used for horse and dog shows.

The Smoking Gun the couple, who were previously married to one another, was caught on camera by fairgoers, and they were waving at the camera!

Anderson and Beasley face criminal charges. Beasley is out on bail, while Anderson remains in Milwaukee County jail.

spokesperson calls Anderson and Beasley’s incident “appalling” and “inexcusable”.

Click HERE to see the photo of the incident, and the couple’s mug shot.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live