Beware The Ghost Story Of Dear David And The Haunted Apartment

Adam Ellis (who goes by @moby_dickhead on Twitter) has been sharing, through his tweets, the strange occurrences going on in his Manhattan, New York apartment.

I’ve taken the liberty of putting his tweets in the order that he’s been posting them. I think you’ll find it’s a very new and modern way to tell an old (and maybe true) ghost story.

Honestly, it was this tweet that caught my attention:

So, my apartment is currently being haunted by the ghost of a dead child and he's trying to kill me. (thread) — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Here are the rest (please excuse the “repeat tweets”: it’s just the way Adam posted them):

The first time I saw him, I was experiencing sleep paralysis and saw a child sitting in the green rocking chair at the foot of my bed. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

He had a huge misshapen head that was dented on one side. I did my best to draw it: pic.twitter.com/AJizlw7qXe — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I couldn't move because I was paralyzed. (I have sleep paralysis fairly often. It sucks.) — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I had another dream a few nights later, where I was in a library and a girl came up to me and said, "You've seen Dear David, haven't you?" — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

She continued, "He's dead. He only appears at midnight, and you can ask him two questions if you said 'Dear David' first." — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Then she added, "But never try to ask him a third question, or he'll kill you." — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I was very shaken! Having two dreams about the same thing is pretty weird. Anyway, a couple weeks passed without incident. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

In the dream, I say, "Dear David, how did you die?" He mumbles, "An accident in a store." — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I'm frozen with fear. I ask, "Who pushed the shelf?" David doesn't answer. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

The next couple days I google deaths in the city, but can't find anything about a kid named David dying in a store. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Sort of randomly, the apartment above mine is vacated, and I have the opportunity to move into it. It's a larger apartment, so I'm thrilled. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

But lately, something strange is happening. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

For the past 4 nights, my cats gather at the front door at exactly midnight & just stare at it, almost like something is on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Y8nnVLv6b4 — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

When I opened the door and turned on the hall light, nothing was there, but my cats seemed unnerved. Bushy tails, etc. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

And that's where I am right now. Dear David found me, I think. I don't know what to do. I'll keep you updated. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

My days are numbered. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I'm trying! I just don't know if I'm supposed to protect my home with sage and spells, or try to help him. What if his death was covered up? — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Maybe he just wants justice — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I'm calling the Ghostbusters. (2016 Ghostbusters, not Bill Murray) — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Update: for the sixth night in a row, my cat has walked over to the door promptly at midnight and stared at it. pic.twitter.com/97oSBLfOIw — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

What is going on? pic.twitter.com/30mLSqYhXo — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

I couldn't tell so I mustered the courage to open the door. Nothing was out there but I took another photo. Look at this: — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

Is it just me or is is there something in the first photo, right where the bannister meets the shelves? Hiding on the stairs. pic.twitter.com/s1g9bRzOPj — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

I wasn't sure if it was a smudge or something so I took a second photo from inside. There was something out there. pic.twitter.com/NnHepK90aC — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

I am pretty scared. pic.twitter.com/Z6CZ8c20EA — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

Nope! I live in a house! There's no real way for an animal to be in the hall. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

It's like a duplex. It's an old house that was converted into two apartments. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 10, 2017

Secondly, I've tested the apartment for carbon monoxide, so I know I'm not slowly being poisoned. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

So I hope that clears things up! I'll keep y'all updated should more weird stuff occur. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

The rent is too good. If moving is the only alternative, I'd rather just die tbh. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

I'm heading to bed, but the cats are back at the door. They *only* do this in the middle of the night. It's routine now. pic.twitter.com/Ycb2JXpnFl — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 10, 2017

The app picked up way too much noise last night—cars on the street, subways, etc. I'm gonna alter the settings and try again tonight! — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 10, 2017

