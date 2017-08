As soon as they arrived here in Lindsay’s home town they went to the game.

Rachel Lindsay’s this years Bachelorett contestant, was officially engaged this week to Bryan Abasolo. The two made their first public appearance since the finale at the Dallas Wings WNBA game on Thursday night. “We literally landed today and now we’re here,” Lindsay tells Guidlive, “We’re huge sports fans. This is what we share in common. So when we were told about the game, it was here. It was perfect.”