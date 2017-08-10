Walmart Apologizes for Controversial Sign Placement

August 10, 2017 8:46 PM
Filed Under: ad, anger, back to school, controversial, guns, sign, Walmart
Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Walmart has found themselves in hot water, after one of their stores placed a back to school sign over a gun case. The post showing the placement has angered many consumers, as they feel Walmart is promoting guns as a back to school item.

The poor sign placement read: “Own the school year like a hero” as it sat directly above the gun case at the location in Evansville, IN.

Charles Crowson, Walmart Spokesman called the sign and it’s placement “truly awful” and “horrible.” They also assured consumers the sign would be removed.

