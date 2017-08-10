Taylor Smith’s Mother Cries on Witness Stand

August 10, 2017 9:46 AM
Filed Under: Mother, Taylor Smith, Witness Stand
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The judge delayed testimony yesterday morning for two hours at the Taylor Swift trial.

Some speculated David Mueller wanted to make a deal after his poor performance on the witness stand. Legal experts believe the lawyers debated what evidence would be allowed.

Mueller took the stand for a second day. He confessed that like so many others in the radio business, he’d been fired from a few jobs. He sheepishly admitted the incriminating photo looked awkward. David couldn’t state for sure where he placed his hand behind Taylor.

She claims it’s the moment he squeeze her bare butt cheek. Swift told her mother after the incident, “A guy just grabbed my ass.”

Taylor’s mom was the second witness. Andrea Swift got emotional and declared, “I heard it from my daughter’s mouth. He sexually assaulted her.” Then pointed directly at Mueller. She added, “I wanted to vomit and cry at the same time.”

Taylor could take the stand this week.

The New York Postreports Taylor’s publicity team has put the screws to late night hosts. They don’t want the trial to become a joke. If they make a crack about Taylor this week, she may boycott their late night show. Or the entire network as she unveils her new album.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live