Taylor Smith’s Mother Cries on Witness Stand

The judge delayed testimony yesterday morning for two hours at the Taylor Swift trial.

Some speculated David Mueller wanted to make a deal after his poor performance on the witness stand. Legal experts believe the lawyers debated what evidence would be allowed.

Mueller took the stand for a second day. He confessed that like so many others in the radio business, he’d been fired from a few jobs. He sheepishly admitted the incriminating photo looked awkward. David couldn’t state for sure where he placed his hand behind Taylor.

She claims it’s the moment he squeeze her bare butt cheek. Swift told her mother after the incident, “A guy just grabbed my ass.”

Taylor’s mom was the second witness. Andrea Swift got emotional and declared, “I heard it from my daughter’s mouth. He sexually assaulted her.” Then pointed directly at Mueller. She added, “I wanted to vomit and cry at the same time.”

Taylor could take the stand this week.

The New York Postreports Taylor’s publicity team has put the screws to late night hosts. They don’t want the trial to become a joke. If they make a crack about Taylor this week, she may boycott their late night show. Or the entire network as she unveils her new album.