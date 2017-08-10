Singer Arrested For Dabbing On Stage In Middle Of Performance

Abdallah Al Shaharani is a television host, actor, and aspiring artist who was participating in a musical contest over the weekend.

In the heat of the moment, Al Shaharani pulled off the “dab,” much to the delight of the crowd in attendance.

Unfortunately, dabbing is strictly illegal under Saudi law, as many consider it a reference to marijuana and other narcotics. Al Sharani was placed UNDER ARREST for the move, and has caused quite a controversy.

He apologized profusely on Twitter writing:

I apologize to our respected government and to my audience for unintentionally and spontaneously making the dance move at Taif festival. Please accept my apology…

السلام عليكم .. اقدم أشد اعتذاري لحكومتنا الرشيدة وجمهوري العزيز على الحركة

(العفوية الغير مقصوده ) في مهرجان الطائف

تقبلوا اعتذاري .. — عبدالله الشهراني (@Shaharani1A) August 6, 2017

Via Stepfeed

