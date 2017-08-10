Sarasota Family Discover Noises In Attic Coming From Six-Foot Boa Constrictor

Bob van der Herchen and his family have been hearing noises coming from the attic for years. van der Herchen told ABC News, “From time to time, we would hear noises in the attic. I wasn’t really sure what they were.”

It wasn’t long after Bob’s son made the suggestion that the noises could be coming from a snake that Bob saw the culprit through an opening in the utility room’s ceiling. Before he could reach it however, the snake scurried away. van der Herchen thought it could be nothing more than a rat snake, native to his area in Florida, and quite helpful. “Well, we don’t have to worry about any rats up there” he thought to himself.

Well then he saw about six inches of the snake, and realized this it was quite bigger than he speculated. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services was called, but could not search for the snake through the house as it was considered dangerous and against protocol.

The family eventually called an amateur snake catcher and his girlfriend, who were able to lure the reptile out of the home.

The catcher, Mark Lampart, is now looking for a home for the snake, who he believes was a pet before escaping from its home.

Via ABC News

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter