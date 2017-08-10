Rachel Lindsay Calls Peter Kraus “Manipulative,” Reveals Who She Wants As Next “Bachelor”

Diehard Bachelor and Bachelorette fans have “no idea” what went on when the cameras weren’t rolling according to Rachel Lindsay. Had fans been privy to all the behind-the-scenes moments, she believes they would have seen a completely different side of Peter than what was aired.

Rachel spoke with ET’s Lauren Zima while she and her fiancé Bryan Abasolo were in New York City, and Lindsay revealed that she felt a little “manipulation” in her relationship with Peter. “I felt like there was a lot of push and pull. I feel like he was giving me just enough to keep me and string me along, rather than being forthcoming with everything. I think you saw the essence of Peter in that breakup. I think people saw a different side to him they still aren’t ready to accept. I mean, the man told me I was going to have a mediocre life if I wasn’t with him, and then apologized about it. And I’m not. I’m having an amazing life. These last few months have been absolutely amazing.”

And wouldn’t you know it, both Rachel and Bryan agreed on who they think should step into the role as the next Bachelor. “Alex, we agree,” Bryan said. Rachel added, “Yeah, [I told you that I didn’t want any of my final four being the Bachelor]. I definitely think Alex.”

Via ET

