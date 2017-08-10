Prince William And Kate Will Officially Become King & Queen

August 10, 2017 12:06 PM
(Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty Images for St James's Palace)

In a new royal announcement, Prince William and Wife Kate Middleton will be named the next King and Queen of England.

Meaning that the Queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, will be skipped over.

“Her Majesty realized that William and Kate are the future. She has spent 65 years making sure that the House of Windsor survives, and she sees William and Kate as having the energy and star quality to do the job in a modern world. Queen Elizabeth will always do what is best for the long-term health of the monarchy,” Closer Weekly is reporting a Palace insider said to Life & Style.

The current Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a little time to prepare for their new roles. The Queen does not plan on abdicating her throne, and although she is 91, she is in excellent health.

