Nick Lachey Pokes Fun At His 98 Degrees Days With An Epic Blast From The Past

The 43-year-old star took to Instagram to share a hilarious throwback from his boy band days alongside a more current image of him recreating the pose. But there’s one stark difference—turns out covering up his 98 Degrees tattoo wasn’t the hardest thing.

Despite the change in body art, the father of three looks incredibly similar to his former pop star self, recreating the unmistakably late 90s-early 00s look to a T—fitted tank top, chain necklace and that textbook teen idol smolder (though we wish he would bring back the frosted tips as well).

-source via eonline.com