LHS Dog of The Week: This Is Tinker!!!

Tinker is a sweet and beautiful terrier mix with distinctive black and white markings. She was adopted as a puppy from LHS and then returned 2 years later. She is 2 and a half years old and weighs 15 lbs.

Tinker’s family decided she didn’t fit into their busy lifestyle and returned her to LHS after two years with her family.

Tinker was very confused and very sad when she was picked up by her foster mom, she didn’t understand what she did wrong to lose her family and the only home she had known.

Tinker is shy at first because her heart was broken but she warms up quickly and is affectionate and snuggly.

Because she is a little shy we think she would be happier in a quieter home this time around. She gets along with other doggies, cats, and older kids.

Tinker loves to run and play, adores her small stuffed toys, and is very smart. She is house and crate trained and walks well on a leash. She is looking for a forever family that will love her forever and give her a delayed but happy “forever after”.

Tinker is spayed, micro chipped, heartworm negative and current on all vaccines.

We do not have a facility to house the dogs in our program. They are all kept in foster homes until they are adopted. Therefore, if you are interested in adopting from LHS, you have to complete an online application at http://www.legacyhumanesociety.org/adoption-application/