Jack’s Nine @ 9, August 10, 1988

Thursday, August 10

The year was 1988, and on August 10, IBM was on the cusp of software for artificial intelligence, Jack Napier, the original “Alfred” from TV’s Batman had just passed away, and the crack cocaine epidemic takes over the national conversation.

Lotta heavy stuff, good thing we had great music.

Def Leppard-Pour Some Sugar On Me

Midnight Oil-Beds Are Burning

Tracy Chapman-Fast Car

Robert Palmer-Simply Irrestible

Erasure-Chains Of Love

Van Halen-When It’s Love

Joan Jett-I Hate Myself For Loving You

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince-Parents Just Don’t Understand

Steve Winwood-Roll With It