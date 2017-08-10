Jack’s Nine @ 9, August 10, 1988

Thursday, August 10
The year was 1988, and on August 10, IBM was on the cusp of software for artificial intelligence, Jack Napier, the original “Alfred” from TV’s Batman had just passed away, and the crack cocaine epidemic takes over the national conversation.
Lotta heavy stuff, good thing we had great music.
Def Leppard-Pour Some Sugar On Me
Midnight Oil-Beds Are Burning
Tracy Chapman-Fast Car
Robert Palmer-Simply Irrestible
Erasure-Chains Of Love
Van Halen-When It’s Love
Joan Jett-I Hate Myself For Loving You
DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince-Parents Just Don’t Understand
Steve Winwood-Roll With It