Gucci Is Selling Socks Completely Covered In Sequins For The Low Price Of $520

August 10, 2017 6:23 AM By JT
Filed Under: $520, 2017, clothes, fashion, Gucci, sequin, socks, Spring
(Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Can you call yourself a fashionista if you’re socks aren’t up to par with the rest of your outfit?

Well we no longer have to worry about that, thanks to a little help from Gucci.  They debuted a new line of fashionable socks in their Spring ’17 collection runway show, that are completely and totally covered in sequins.  The low, low asking price for these babies?  Only $520!!

In case you’re thinking they might be a little uncomfortable, the socks are covered in sequins except for the soles, which are made of tulle.  They also have a very convenient zipper up the back that prevents any stretching that may occur.

The zipper totally makes them worth it!

Via Daily Mail

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live