Gucci Is Selling Socks Completely Covered In Sequins For The Low Price Of $520

Can you call yourself a fashionista if you’re socks aren’t up to par with the rest of your outfit?
Well we no longer have to worry about that, thanks to a little help from Gucci. They debuted a new line of fashionable socks in their Spring ’17 collection runway show, that are completely and totally covered in sequins. The low, low asking price for these babies? Only $520!!
In case you’re thinking they might be a little uncomfortable, the socks are covered in sequins except for the soles, which are made of tulle. They also have a very convenient zipper up the back that prevents any stretching that may occur.
The zipper totally makes them worth it!
Via Daily Mail