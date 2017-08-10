Glen Campbell’s Music Sales Soar After News of his Death

August 10, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: death, Glen Campbell, Music, sales
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

If you’ve downloaded or listened to Glen Campbell’s music since Tuesday, you’re in large company.

Glen’s music has always been popular, but sales have skyrocketed since news of his death this week.

Although he’s best known for a handful of enduring hit singles, Glen recorded a whopping 60 studio albums of his own! (not to mention hundreds as a featured studio musician).

In fact his final album, Adios, was released just weeks ago.

According to BuzzAngle Music, sales shot up almost 14,000 percent (that’s an increase of 140 times!) , with most of the purchases coming from two of his Greatest Hits albums.

Sales of individual songs soared almost 7,000 percent (70 times) and streams grew 902 percent (nine times).

The Top 5 Glen Campbell songs sold on Tuesday:

“Wichita Lineman”
“Rhinestone Cowboy”
“Gentle on My Mind”
“By the Time I Get to Phoenix”
“Galveston”

The Top 5 Glen Campbell songs streamed on Tuesday:

“Southern Nights”
“Rhinestone Cowboy”
“Wichita Lineman”
“Gentle on My Mind”
“By the Time I Get to Phoenix”

Do you have a favorite Glen Campbell song? I can’t listen to many of them. They’re so beautiful they make me cry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live