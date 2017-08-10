Dallas Stars Become First Professional Sports Franchise To Publicly Oppose Texas Bathroom Bill

“Dallas welcomes all, and we welcome all.” These are the words of Jim Lites, the Dallas Stars’ president and CEO.

The Stars have become the first professional sports organization to publicly oppose the proposed Texas “bathroom bill,” which would regulate bathroom use, and keep transgender Texans from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity. In a statement released on behalf of the Stars, Lites said, “The Dallas Stars [organization] stands strongly opposed to any legislation perceived as discriminatory, including proposed bathroom legislation. We welcome fans from all over the globe, and our roster boasts players from half a dozen countries.”

Support for the bill has definitely dwindled as of late during this special session. During the regular session, 80 of the House’s 150 members were on board, but with 12 days to go in the special session, that number has reduced to 49.

Via WFAA

