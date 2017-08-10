BBC Anchor Delivers News While Adult Movie Plays In The Background (Video)

An estimated 3.8 million people tuned into Sophie Raworth delivering the news on BBC Tuesday night.

Well the viewers got a little more than they bargained for during Raworth’s report about Cricket. During her live report, a screen can be seen in the background clearly playing some sort of adult movie. A woman can be seen removing her shirt and bra, and flashing each and every one of the 3.8 million people watching at home.

It looks like that unfortunate employee is going to lose his job, too. A source told TV Insider, “The employee is on borrowed time when bosses catch up with him. You can’t get away with this sort of stuff anymore. It beggars belief a sex scene should be played live on air.”

Via Rare

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter