BBC Anchor Delivers News While Adult Movie Plays In The Background (Video)

August 10, 2017 7:24 AM By JT
Filed Under: adult movie, Anchor, BBC, News, nude, nudity, Sophie Raworth, Video
(Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

An estimated 3.8 million people tuned into Sophie Raworth delivering the news on BBC Tuesday night.

Well the viewers got a little more than they bargained for during Raworth’s report about Cricket.  During her live report, a screen can be seen in the background clearly playing some sort of adult movie.  A woman can be seen removing her shirt and bra, and flashing each and every one of the 3.8 million people watching at home.

It looks like that unfortunate employee is going to lose his job, too.  A source told TV Insider, “The employee is on borrowed time when bosses catch up with him.  You can’t get away with this sort of stuff anymore.  It beggars belief a sex scene should be played live on air.”

Via Rare

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live