Anthony Scaramucci to Appear on Colbert’s Late Show

Mark your calendars for Monday, August 14th.

Stephen Colbert has booked Anthony Scaramucci as a guest on The Late Show.

Colbert tweeted, “Anthony Scaramucci will be my guest. This is just a heads up for our censors to get ready! #themooch”

Scaramucci spent only 10 days working in the White House. But he made the most of it. He got two senior officials fired: Reince Priebusand Sean Spicer. Then The Mooch got the axe, too.

Imagine the Trump Tweets on 8/14!

How will Colbert handle this interview? There are so many ways it could go.