Truck Spills Hundreds of Frozen Pizzas, Shuts Down Highway

A nightmare fr pizza lovers everywhere.

An 18 wheeler headed west bound on I30 outside of Little rock Arkansas experienced a crash resulting in Frozen pizzas being littered all over the highway. Sounds like the truck was headed our way. The amount of pizza was so large that the Arkansas Department of Transportation had to bring in a tractor to help clean up the highway. Most of the pizzas were Tombstone and Digiorno. The highway was briefly shut down, though traffic was able to pass using the shoulder during part of the cleanup. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the crash occurred when the truck hit the Mabelvale Pike overpass, which tore the tractor’s trailer to shreds, spilling the pizzas and diesel fuel all over the highway in the process. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports that there were no injuries in the crash.