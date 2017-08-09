This Woman’s Braces Wire Nightmare Is Now Yours

August 9, 2017 5:13 PM
(Photo credit should read GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images)

An Australian woman recently went into the hospital complaining of abdominal cramps and pain. Which, relatable, right? Except that in this case, it was only after doctors did a CT scan that they realized the pain in question was coming from a piece of wire in the woman’s small intestine.

The cherry on top of this sordid body story? That seven-centimeter-long wire came from the woman’s childhood braces… which had been removed ten years earlier.

Though the 30-year-old woman had no memory of swallowing the wire at the time of her braces removal, she eventually felt its presence. After being discharged during her first visit, she later came back with even more pain. The cause: that long-forgotten wire puncturing her small intestine, a condition called “volvulus.”

Dr. Talia Shepherd, one of the woman’s physicians, stressed that all of this happening was an extreeeemely rare thing:”The chances of swallowing a wire from your braces is very low. There might be a higher chance if you’re sedated and undergo a dental procedure. But this is a very unusual case.”

-source via cosmopolitan.com

