This Teens Senior Photos are Life Goals

Have you ever wished to be photographed with your favorite food?

Or just wanted to take a cheesy picture? Anna Priester wanted to do just that for her senior pictures. The 17 year old tell Yahoo Style “A few years back, my sister took her senior pictures and threw confetti in the air and posted them and everyone thought they were adorable… I wanted to recreate that photo but do something more fitting for me, and funny, so I decided to throw cheese balls instead.” Her photographer Wendy Jarrell says, “She loves cheese balls and wanted to do these to represent her personality: cheesy, funny, down-to-earth.” These photos certainly are that. Check em out below.