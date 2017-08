Sonia and Fyza Ali are a pair of sisters who have great affinity for Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Their affinity is bordering on obsession, however.

The fashion and makeup bloggers underwent hours of plastic surgery and crafted their makeup skills, and now look EXACTLY like Kim and Kylie.

Now when we say “exactly,” we mean “EXACTLY!”

Are you team powder or cream contour? Or both, like me😇 using my fave @tomford cream contour with @tartecosmetics park av princess bronzer. #soniaxfyza #losangeles A post shared by Sonia And Fyza Ali (@soniaxfyza) on Aug 2, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

BTS of our @beautycon shoot! Can't wait for you guys to see. #soniaxfyza A post shared by Sonia And Fyza Ali (@soniaxfyza) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

This photo doesn't show you how excited we really were 😝 You'll see it on the vlog for sure! Who's excited for our YouTube channel!?? Tell ya friends, tell everyone!!!! #soniaxfyza #losangeles #universalstudios 💜 A post shared by Sonia And Fyza Ali (@soniaxfyza) on Aug 2, 2017 at 2:31am PDT

What's your fave highlight product? #soniaxfyza A post shared by Sonia And Fyza Ali (@soniaxfyza) on Jul 30, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Those are all pictures of the sisters! If you didn’t know any better, you’d probably swear if was actually Kim and Kylie.

Via Seventeen

