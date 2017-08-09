Sinéad O’Connor Claims To Be “Safe” And “Surrounded By Loved Ones” After Posting Disturbing Video On Facebook

Last week, Sinéad O’Connor posted a rather troubling 12-minute video on her Facebook page documenting her battles with three different mental illnesses.

O’Connor fought through tears inside a Hackensack, New Jersey motel room as she described her fight saying, “I’m fighting and fighting and fighting … to stay alive every day. For two years, my entire life has revolved around just not dying, and that’s not just living.”

South Hackensack police Capt. Robert Kaiser said the department was flooded with phone calls about O’Connor’s situation, and went to perform a Welfare Check at the motel. Unfortunately, O’Connor was not in the hotel room at the time the police arrived. The police have continued checking the room, as O’Connor has not checked out of the motel, and her SUV remains in the parking lot.

While the police may not know where she is, someone posted a message on Facebook on behalf of O’Connor, saying the singer is “safe” and is surrounded by “loved ones.”

Beyond that, Michael Wildes, a lawyer and O’Connor friend, claimed to be with the singer last Friday, telling The Post, “There are professionals caring for her, and she has the love of those people. I’ve seen the video . . . It’s hard to watch. It’s really a difficult time for her, but I’m positive she will surmount it.”

Via Page Six

