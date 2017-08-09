Sinéad O’Connor Claims To Be “Safe” And “Surrounded By Loved Ones” After Posting Disturbing Video On Facebook

August 9, 2017 7:34 AM By JT
Filed Under: depressed, facebook, mental illness, Music, News, Nothing Compares 2 U, safe, Sinead O'Connor, Suicide, update, Video, Viral
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Last week, Sinéad O’Connor posted a rather troubling 12-minute video on her Facebook page documenting her battles with three different mental illnesses.

O’Connor fought through tears inside a Hackensack, New Jersey motel room as she described her fight saying, “I’m fighting and fighting and fighting … to stay alive every day.  For two years, my entire life has revolved around just not dying, and that’s not just living.”

South Hackensack police Capt. Robert Kaiser said the department was flooded with phone calls about O’Connor’s situation, and went to perform a Welfare Check at the motel.  Unfortunately, O’Connor was not in the hotel room at the time the police arrived.  The police have continued checking the room, as O’Connor has not checked out of the motel, and her SUV remains in the parking lot.

While the police may not know where she is, someone posted a message on Facebook on behalf of O’Connor, saying the singer is “safe” and is surrounded by “loved ones.”

Beyond that, Michael Wildes, a lawyer and O’Connor friend, claimed to be with the singer last Friday, telling The Post, “There are professionals caring for her, and she has the love of those people.  I’ve seen the video . . . It’s hard to watch.  It’s really a difficult time for her, but I’m positive she will surmount it.”

Via Page Six

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live