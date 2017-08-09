Passengers Aboard Luxury Cruise Ship Ordered To “Turn Out The Lights,” And “Turn Off Music” To Prepare For Pirate Attack

Tourists paid over $45,000 to go on a 104-day cruise aboard the “Sea Princess.”

Suddenly, however, the over 1,900 passengers were told to draw all the curtains, turn off the music, and turn out the lights, as the ship was under an imminent threat of a “pirate attack.” For ten days, the Sea Princess traveled as a “ghost ship,” as she made her way across the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Suez Canal.

Passenger Carolyne Jasinski described the ordeal in a written piece for news.com.au. She wrote, “No deck parties, no movies under the stars, no late-night outdoor bar hopping or pool dipping. No lights, no party atmosphere, no lapping up tropical breezes on their balconies. All around the ship, as the sun set, all curtains were drawn and all shutters closed. Bright lights, which normally signal the presence of the Sea Princess on the ocean, were dimmed or turned off altogether.”

The passengers were often sent back to their cabins, and instructed to sit on the floor and hold onto hand rails just in case the ship needed to make any sudden manuevers to avoid an attack. Luckily, the ship has not come under attack, and all of these measure were taken under extreme caution.

Via Telegraph