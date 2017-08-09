OMG! Watch A Jogger Push A Woman Into Oncoming Traffic

First thing’s first, the woman is ok. Thankfully, she only suffered a few minor injuries. However, we can only imagine what she’s going through mentally.

British police released video footage of a jogger who purposefully pushed a woman into oncoming traffic. Based on the video footage, the man in question, didn’t seem too happy that the walking woman didn’t get out of his path. So he pushed her down to the ground and into the street. Luckily, the oncoming bus managed to swerve in the nick of time, narrowly missing the woman as she fell.

Police are hoping that someone will see this video and provide some information on the man’s identity.