Jack’s Nine @ 9, August 9, 1989

Wednesday, August 9
The year was 1989. The day was August 9th. A FIFTH Nightmare on Elm Street movie was hitting theaters, a gallon of gas was $.79, and the number one song on the charts was a 4 minute sample from the biggest movie in the world! Nine songs and moments from this day in 1989!
Cyndi Lauper-I Drove All Night
Skid Row-18 And Life
Martika-Toy Soldiers
Madonna-Express Yourself
Don Henley-The End Of Innocence
Love & Rockets-So Alive
Richard Marx-Right Here Waiting
Fine Young Cannibals-Good Thing
Prince-Batdance