Jack’s Nine @ 9, August 9, 1989

Wednesday, August 9

The year was 1989. The day was August 9th. A FIFTH Nightmare on Elm Street movie was hitting theaters, a gallon of gas was $.79, and the number one song on the charts was a 4 minute sample from the biggest movie in the world! Nine songs and moments from this day in 1989!

Cyndi Lauper-I Drove All Night

Skid Row-18 And Life

Martika-Toy Soldiers

Madonna-Express Yourself

Don Henley-The End Of Innocence

Love & Rockets-So Alive

Richard Marx-Right Here Waiting

Fine Young Cannibals-Good Thing

Prince-Batdance