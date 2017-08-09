Is Chivalry Dead?

Match.com reports 73% of single women feel chivalry… is DEAD!

Britain’s Metro reports Match.com’s survey of 504 single women reveals there is much today’s single men should know about how women feel about chivalry.

84% wish guys would call when they say they will

83% want a man to call and to sure they are home safe after a date

82% appreciate a guy not cancelling a date on short notice

80% would like a brief text during the day

78% prefer a guy to turn his phone off during a date

77% want to meet a guy's friends and family

76% appreciate a guy offering his cell when their battery is down

73% prefer a guy picking them up for a date

72% like it when a man notices how they take their coffee or tea

69% don't like after midnight "booty calls"

66% like a guy who gives up his seat for her on a train

66% prefer sharing a meal when both cannot decide what to eat

64% appreciate a guy as the designated driver when drinking

63% enjoy it when a guy posts a pic of them on social media

59% admire a guy who offers to pay for her a Uber to get home

59% like a guy who lets them listen to their Spotify playlist, versus his.

59% are good with a guy who socializes with his fellow employees

58% prefer a man supporting her diet and eating healthy in front of them

What do chivalrous act do you think guys should do more?