David Hasselhoff Is In Talks To Bring Knight Rider Back To TV

August 9, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: Cameo, David Hasselhoff, guardians of the galaxy 2, James Gunn, kit, Knight Rider, Reboot
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Everything old is new again, including David Hasselhoff.

It looks like the actor is making a comeback and it’s all thanks to his cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy 2. According to the Hoff, Director James Gunn was such a huge fan of Knight Rider that he had to have Hasselhoff play Chris Pratt’s imaginary father.

Now, Hasselhoff is currently in talks to bring back the 80s TV show Knight Rider. Hasselhoff says…

“We’re looking at doing a TV series. We’re working on getting the rights now.”

From what it sounds like, James Gunn will also be involved in the series reboot somehow. You can watch the entire TMZ interview HERE.

