Chris Cornell’s Family Plans Seattle Statue

Chris Cornell’s family has announced plans for a sculpture honoring the late singer in his hometown of Seattle, WA.

Speaking with The Seattle Times, Cornell’s widow Vicky said that sculptor Wayne Toth, who was responsible for Johnny Ramone’s memorial, will create the monument. “He has already given me a design and the children and I love it,” she said. Vicky expects the project will take approximately seven months to complete.

“He is Seattle’s son,” she continued. “And we will be bringing him home and honoring him, I hope, with all of you, your love and support.”