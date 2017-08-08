The Funniest Line In “Thor: Ragnarok” Was Written By A Make-A-Wish Kid Visiting The Set

We’re just a few short months away from the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters November 3rd.

They previewed the film at the recent San Diego Comic Con, even offering a few never-before-seen trailers.

Thor himself Chris Hemsworth revealed that the cast and crew recieved a little help in rewriting the script from a Make-A-Wish kid who happened to be visiting the set one of the days they were shooting.

In the scene, Thor vouches for The Incredible Hulk saying “he’s a friend from work.” That line was suggested by the kid Hemsworth told EW’s Julia Cunningham, “We had a young kid, a Make-A-Wish kid on set that day. He goes, ‘You know, you should say, “He’s a friend from work!”‘”

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters November 3!

Via AV Club