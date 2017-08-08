Six Flags Fiesta Texas Plans First-Ever “Wonder Woman” Roller Coaster

Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio just unveiled their plans for the first-ever roller coaster themed after the super hero, Wonder Woman. With its completion in 2018, the Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster will complete Fiesta Texas’ “DC Super Hero Trilogy of Rides.”

Not only will the coaster have the first Wonder Woman theme in the ENTIRE WORLD, it will also be the first to feature a single I-beam rail. So for all you roller coaster enthusiasts, you know what we’re talkin’ about.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas president Jeffrey Siebert said in a release, “Six Flags continues to lead the industry in introducing innovative coasters, rides, and attractions, and Fiesta Texas boasts a number of technological firsts. Continuing that tradition, Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster joins her fellow DC super heroes as the first-ever single rail streamline designed coaster.”

The new Wonder Woman roller coaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas looks even better than the movie! pic.twitter.com/CqUHu3vE3m — faggy morrissey (@yung_narcissus) August 3, 2017

The ride will feature a 90-degree drop, a zero-gravity roll, an uphill spiral, a 180-degree stall, and will explore Wonder Woman’s origins on the fictional island of Themyscira. It’s expected to be operational in spring, 2018.

Via Culture Map

