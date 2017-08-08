Sinead O’Connor: ‘My Entire Life is Revolving Around Not Dying’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Sinead O’Connor has posted an emotional message on social media, in which she discusses her struggle with depression and urges viewers to try to understand how crippling mental illness can be.

In a 12-minute video posted on her Facebook, O’Connor cries on camera and explains that she’s all alone and desperately struggling to survive.

“I am now living in a motel in New Jersey. I’m all by myself,” she said. “Mental illness, it’s like drugs, it doesn’t [care] who you are, and equally what’s worse, the stigma doesn’t care who you are.”

She added that her family has abandoned her, criticized them for not taking care of her for the past two years and said she only has one person she can trust. “There’s absolutely nobody in my life except my doctor, my psychiatrist – the sweetest man on earth, who says I’m his hero – and that’s about the only thing keeping me alive at the moment… and that’s kind of pathetic.”

Said she made the video to try to inform the public what she many others are going through.

“I want everyone to know what it’s like, that’s why I’m making this video,” she said. “I am one of millions — people who suffer from mental illness are the most vulnerable people on earth, we can’t take care of ourselves, you’ve got to take care of us.”

“My entire life is revolving around not dying, and that’s not living,” she added. “And I’m not going to die, but still, this is no way for people to be living.”

Watch O’Connor’s full post below: