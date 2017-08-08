Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Coming To Possum Kingdom Lake

Believe it or not, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series is entering its ninth year of competition. If you’re an adrenaline junkie looking for some thrills, luckily, Red Bull is bringing these daredevils to us!

The 2017 calendar is making six stops all over the world as top competitors try to outshine each other, and they will be making a stop in Texas! September 3rd, all are welcome to head out to the appropriately named Hell’s Gate Cliffs in Possum Kingdom Lake to watch these divers dive.

The event is FREE to attend! More info can be found HERE!

Via Plano Profile

