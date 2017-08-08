Rachel Chose Bryan On The Bachelorette Finale, And People Are NOT Happy

Rachel Lindsay sent home an incredibly emotional Eric Bigger almost an hour into The Bachelorette’s extravagant three-hour season finale last night, saying in a voice over that she needed to “follow her heart.” Eric was understandably crushed. “I’ll always love you,” he said. “It’s just the truth.”

The leaves us with the two finalists, Bryan Abaloso, and Peter Kraus. Who would be getting Lindsay’s final rose, and would he propose? Well we already knew the answer to the second question…

Things came abundantly clear when Peter made it known that he wasn’t ready to propose just yet. He told Rachel, “I am in love with you. But I don’t feel that I am ready to ask you to marry me, tomorrow. I don’t want to stop being with you.” Rachel was left concerned, as she had been down that road with someone who wasn’t ready for marriage before,and she wasn’t terribly interested in going down that path again.

Thus, the door was open for Bryan, and he took advantage, and Rachel chose him, and needless to say, viewers at home weren’t terribly thrilled.

Two and a half hours later––the results are in. Bryan and Rachel Lindsay are engaged. #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/1WCGSUduj9 — Jezebel (@Jezebel) August 8, 2017

imagine watching the bachelorette finale and losing over 3 hours of your life just to see Bryan win #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/EVlzfCSXWZ — alyssa (@lyssaloseke) August 7, 2017

Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by the season finale of the bachelorette. #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/02iKdL4wTW — TiffanyScott (@SocalRedhead) August 8, 2017

Does anyone else feel personally victimized by the bachelorette season finale? #TheBacheloretteFinale — Emily Moeller (@emily_moeller_) August 8, 2017

So what did you think? Happy with the result? They certainly are!

