Jack's Nine @ 9, National Dollar Day

August 8, 2017 9:50 AM
(Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/GettyImages)

Tuesday, August 8

#NationalDollarDay, established August 8th, 1786.  The original dollar didn’t even show the face of George Washington; Secretary of the Treasury Salmon P. Chase got that honor.  They say you can observe #NationalDollarDay by spending a dollar, or saving one.  I’ll go ahead and save one!  The artists on today’s Nine @ 9 should be able to spend pretty well.

Madonna-Material Girl

Pink Floyd-Money

Dolly Parton- 9 to 5

Hall & Oates-Rich Girl

Donna Summer-She Works Hard For The Money

Pet Shop Boys-Opportunities

Dire Straits-Money For Nothing

Primitive Radio Gods- Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth With Money In My Hand

Bon Jovi-Livin On A Prayer

