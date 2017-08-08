Jack’s Nine @ 9, National Dollar Day

Tuesday, August 8

#NationalDollarDay, established August 8th, 1786. The original dollar didn’t even show the face of George Washington; Secretary of the Treasury Salmon P. Chase got that honor. They say you can observe #NationalDollarDay by spending a dollar, or saving one. I’ll go ahead and save one! The artists on today’s Nine @ 9 should be able to spend pretty well.

Madonna-Material Girl

Pink Floyd-Money

Dolly Parton- 9 to 5

Hall & Oates-Rich Girl

Donna Summer-She Works Hard For The Money

Pet Shop Boys-Opportunities

Dire Straits-Money For Nothing

Primitive Radio Gods- Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth With Money In My Hand

Bon Jovi-Livin On A Prayer