HBO Hackers Demand Ransom for Upcoming Game of Thrones Scripts

August 8, 2017 10:05 AM
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Hackers are proving that they have successfully gotten into HBO’s servers by leaking sensitive data, including scripts for upcoming Game of Thrones episodes and unreleased episodes of other shows.

The attacker is demanding that HBO pay a ransom to prevent further leaks. In addition to the Game of Thrones scripts, the thieves released phone numbers and E-mail addresses for some of the show’s stars as well as a month’s worth of E-mails from a top HBO executive. Two unreleased episodes of Ballers and Room 104 were also released.

HBO says, “The forensic review is ongoing. While it has been reported that a number of E-mails have been made public, the review to date has not given us a reason to believe that our E-mail system as a whole has been compromised. We continue to work around the clock with outside cybersecurity firms and law enforcement to resolve the incident.”

Would you read these scripts or just wait for the episodes?

