Haruo Nakajima, The First Actor To Portray Godzilla, Dies At 88

Haruo Nakajima was the first actor to ever portray the classic movie monster Godzilla, and did so for twelve films over two decades. Sadly, he died Monday at the age of 88.

Nakajima began his career as a stuntman, before a producer noticed and liked his energy.

Lucky for him.

That first Godzilla costume, by the way, was made from CONCRETE, as rubber was a scarce resource post World War II. It weighed nearly 22o pounds!

Nakajima enjoyed traveling to fan conventions later in his life, and was incredibly proud of his work. He said in an interview, “In the end, the Godzilla I played remains on film forever. It remains in people’s memory, and for that I feel really grateful.”

