Guy Lines up Six Dates in One Night and the Women Turn the Tables

Fellas, listen up: if you’re going to set up six dates in one night, you can bet it will go wrong. No matter how carefully you time your dates, they will go wrong. That being said, please don’t line up six dates and make a fool out of yourself. Instead, let’s point and laugh at the guy who did do this and just be grateful it was him and not us.
The now-viral thread on Twitter started when Lisette Pylant, from Washington, D.C., went on a date Saturday with a guy she met at a bar on her birthday. Boy, she had no idea what was in store for the night. In a Twitter thread, Pylant details what appears to be the weirdest night in dating history.
In an interview with Mashable, Pylant confirms , “Everything that happened is unfortunately true. I seem to have the world’s worst dating luck, but I’m glad I was able to make some new friends out of the situation at least.”
So the guy does this next:
Once Pylant figures out what’s going on she decides to fill date #2 in on what’s happening.
But hold on because date #3 appears.
At this point the ladies are all on a quest to make sure this guy’s plans fail miserably.
And here’s how it all ended.
A project manager….so he must manage his time efficiently, right?
Last but not least, date #6 and date #1 become friends. The end. This guy played himself. Don’t be this guy.