“Different Family Views” Caused Anna Faris & Chris Pratt To Split

Late Sunday night, we were all stunned by the news of Anna Faris & Chris Pratt’s legal separation. Since the announcement, fans have been all over the place with emotions. We just want to know why!!!

Well, according to TMZ, there was no affair. The reason behind the split is simple. Faris and Pratt had different viewpoints when it comes to family. Apparently, Anna wanted more kids, in addition to keeping the family close together at all times. As for Pratt, sources claim that he doesn’t want anymore kids, at least right now. Since his career has blown up over the last few years, he wants the ability to travel for work.

Of course, as we all know from the couple’s announcement, they are both devoted to their son Jack. However, it looks like a real divorce is right around the corner for these two. TMZ’s sources also added that they are both incredibly upset that they couldn’t make things work.

Uggg. If any of this is true, it’s just gut wrenching. Isn’t there some sort of compromise? Couldn’t Anna and Jack travel with Pratt? Ok, we’ll stop trying to play marriage counselor now. Still hoping they can work things out.