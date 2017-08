Glen Campbell, best know for hits like ‘Rhienstone Cowboy’ and ‘Southern Nights’, has passed away after a battle with Alzheimer’s at the age of 81.

TMZ is reporting that Campbell died Tuesday morning at a Nashville facility for Alzheimer’s patients.

Glen released over 70 albums during his career, and made history in 1967 by winning 4 GRAMMY awards in country and pop categories.

He is survived by his wife and 8 children. He was 81 years old.