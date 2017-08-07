The Latest Nail Trend Is an Unusual Way to Show off Your Nails

You’ve seen those Instagram posts before. A freshly painted set of nails, maybe with designs, and sometimes paired with the nail polish bottle of the same color or some sort of cosmetic to complete the aesthetic. One user decided to step it up and show off her nails in a rather unusual way.

Twitter user, @alinamarie____, just had her nails done a shade of baby pink and wanted to show the world. This wasn’t just your typical nail photo though. She used a smoothie to match her nails and some ham. Yes, that’s right. Ham. Like the ham that goes on your sandwiches.

So… I got a new set today and this was the outcome pic.twitter.com/RjYCY7ni6u — queen of extra (@alinamarie____) January 3, 2017

The post quickly gained attention and was retweeted hundreds of times for her unique use of objects to display her nails. This prompted her and other Twitter users to show off their nails with the weirdest objects they could find. The internet never ceases to amaze us, huh?

Y'all thought this was over? pic.twitter.com/BnATEYQufw — queen of extra (@alinamarie____) February 16, 2017

Love it when my nails match my scissors 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/SCWVQyZ2aL — Katya Davis (@Katyaa_) August 6, 2017