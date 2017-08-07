New Eminem Album Expected This Fall

We’ve had some blatant clues over the last few months that Eminem has been working on some new music.

2 Chainz has claimed to have heard some of new tracks, and even stated he was working on a new Shady record, and Allen Hughes, director of HBO’s The Defiant Ones said that Dr. Dre was currently producing a new song for “the new Eminem album.” So as much a secret as Slim may have been trying to keep his upcoming project, look’s like the cat is out of the bag.

That being said, we may have some further insight about the album, including a potential release date. Thankfully, it’s sooner rather than later. Sources say Eminem’s ninth studio LP will be released fall of this year. We don’t have any other details at the moment, other than we cannot wait!

Eminem’s new album will be released through Shady/Aftermath/Interscope. His last album was 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP.

