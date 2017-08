Can’t blame the weather this time.

Matchbox Twenty was set to take the stage in Tuscon on the August 3rd, when the someone noticed a large swarm of bees buzzing around a speaker rack. The venue had to delay the show and called an exterminator to get rid of the bees. Turns out over a 1,000 bees were in the swarm. The show still went on and fans were eventually let back into the open-air venue. The band posted a pic and thanked everyone for waiting.