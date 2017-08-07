Lancaster Police Are Looking for Gun-Wielding Road Rage Suspect (Video)

August 7, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Dallas, DFW, DPD, I-35, Interstate 35E, Lancaster, local, road rage, Suspect
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A Facebook video is making its rounds on the internet showing a motorist pointing a gun at a woman on Interstate 35E. Lancaster police say the video is helping them with their search for the motorist. The victim, Victoria Best, posted about the incident on Facebook that took place over the weekend. The video has now been shared more than 45,000 times.

In an interview with WFAA, Victoria explained what happened after the driver in front of her began braking dangerously, “It was like he was trying to cause a rear-end accident. That was what made me pick up my phone and start recording.” Lancaster police say the gunman was driving a silver 2016 Nissan Versa.

You can see the video below.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live