Jerry Jones Finally Has That Gold Jacket

August 7, 2017 10:03 AM
(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Congrats to our very own Jerry Jones!

In case you missed it over the weekend, Jerry Jones became the 15th team owner to be inducted into the Professional Football Hall of Fame. The Dallas Cowboys have been counting down to this moment for at least a week. Needless to say there’s been a lot of excitement around this moment.

So here’s the highlight reel…

Jerry and Gene at the Gold Jacket dinner.

Jerry and Gene Jones with guests at the @ProFootballHOF Enshrinees' Gold Jacket Dinner. #CountdownToCanton

A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on

Jerry gettin’ his parade on! By the way, we’ve never seen him this casual!

A great way to start a very special day! Jerry Jones in today's @profootballhof parade. #PFHOF17

A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on

Jerry looks good in gold!

Welcome to the @profootballhof! #PFHOF17

A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on

Not to mention, they did a great job on his statue! It looks just like him.

What a night! Congratulations Mr. Jones. #PFHOF17

A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on

Check out those matching kicks!

Check out the 🔥 that Phil Knight sent Jerry Jones before his induction last night.

A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on

Oh and it looks like the Cowboys had someone on standby to update The Star in Frisco too.

Art update at @thestarinfrisco. Congratulations Jerry Jones! #PFHOF17

A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on

Again, congrats Jerry! Well deserved and earned!

