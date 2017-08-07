Jerry Jones Finally Has That Gold Jacket

Congrats to our very own Jerry Jones!
In case you missed it over the weekend, Jerry Jones became the 15th team owner to be inducted into the Professional Football Hall of Fame. The Dallas Cowboys have been counting down to this moment for at least a week. Needless to say there’s been a lot of excitement around this moment.
So here’s the highlight reel…
Jerry and Gene at the Gold Jacket dinner.
Jerry gettin’ his parade on! By the way, we’ve never seen him this casual!
Jerry looks good in gold!
Not to mention, they did a great job on his statue! It looks just like him.
Check out those matching kicks!
Oh and it looks like the Cowboys had someone on standby to update The Star in Frisco too.
Again, congrats Jerry! Well deserved and earned!