Jack’s Nine @ 9, 1983

Monday, August 7
The year was 1983. On this day, the first World Track & Field Championships were held, over half a million AT&T employees went on strike, and guitarist Joey Ramone was a week away from a fight that led to brain surgery. Here are nine songs and moments from August 7th, 1983!
Eurythmics-Sweet Dreams
Michael Jackson-Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’
Human League-Fascination
Bonnie Tyler-Total Eclipse Of The Heart
Stray Cats-(She’s) Sexy & 17
Prince-1999
Men Without Hats-Safety Dance
ZZ Top-Sharp Dressed Man
Police-Every Breath You Take