Jack’s Nine @ 9, 1983

August 7, 2017 9:50 AM
Monday, August 7

The year was 1983. On this day, the first World Track & Field Championships were held, over half a million AT&T employees went on strike, and guitarist Joey Ramone was a week away from a fight that led to brain surgery. Here are nine songs and moments from August 7th, 1983!

Eurythmics-Sweet Dreams

Michael Jackson-Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’

Human League-Fascination

Bonnie Tyler-Total Eclipse Of The Heart

Stray Cats-(She’s) Sexy & 17

Prince-1999

Men Without Hats-Safety Dance

ZZ Top-Sharp Dressed Man

Police-Every Breath You Take

